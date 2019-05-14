JOHNINE ELIZABETH KUNZ Cedar Rapids Johnine Elizabeth Kunz, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Celebration of Life services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. Ludmila's Catholic Church with the Rev. Mr. Jim Berger presiding. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Johnine was born Oct. 7, 1939, in Des Moines, the daughter of John Albert and Gwen (Robbins) Scott. She worked for many years at Red Roof Inn/Motel 6. Johnine was united in marriage to Harold Hildenbrand on Jan. 1, 1957, in Des Moines. They later divorced. She married William Joseph Kunz on March 21, 1992, in Cedar Rapids. Johnine enjoyed bowling, watching the Cubs, Hawkeyes and NASCAR racing, as well as spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Johnine is survived by her children, Robbin (Lonnie) O'Neal, Terry Tilton, Cheryl (Rick) High, Timothy (Becky) Hildenbrand, Deneen (Tim) Weaver, Michelle (Bret) Frieden and William A. (Jill) Kunz; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings. Sandy Blaser, Victoria (Gary) Longmire and John (May) Scott; as well as her nieces and nephews; and her special kitty friend, Monty. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Lightning" Kunz, on July 17, 2018; daughter, Melissa Jordan; two sisters, Nancy and Frances; a brother, Lester Scott; her son-in-law, Clayton Tilton; and two grandchildren, John Baer and Clayton Tilton Jr. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019