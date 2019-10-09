Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Flanscha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Flanscha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Flanscha Obituary
JOHNNY LEE FLANSCHA North Liberty Johnny Lee Flanscha, 54, of North Liberty, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at J&A Tap, 440 N. Dubuque St., North Liberty. Iowa Cremation is caring for Johnny and his family. Johnny Lee Eberly was born Oct. 15, 1964, the son of Leroy Eberly, and adopted by Herb and Donna (Destival) Flanscha. He was united into marriage to Wendy Feiereisen on Dec. 28, 1998, in Las Vegas. Johnny enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Hawkeye fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; adopted parents; brother, Kenneth Frese Sr.; and two sisters, Dixie and Denise Eberly. Left to cherish Johnny's memories are his wife, Wendy Flanscha of North Liberty; children, Randy (fiancee, Joclyn Bower) Flanscha and Crystal (Connor King) Flanscha; and brothers, Rick (Bonnie) Bunge of Arizona and Larry (Missy) Eberly of Cherokee. Memorials may be directed to the family in his name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.