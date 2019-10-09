|
JOHNNY LEE FLANSCHA North Liberty Johnny Lee Flanscha, 54, of North Liberty, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at J&A Tap, 440 N. Dubuque St., North Liberty. Iowa Cremation is caring for Johnny and his family. Johnny Lee Eberly was born Oct. 15, 1964, the son of Leroy Eberly, and adopted by Herb and Donna (Destival) Flanscha. He was united into marriage to Wendy Feiereisen on Dec. 28, 1998, in Las Vegas. Johnny enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Hawkeye fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; adopted parents; brother, Kenneth Frese Sr.; and two sisters, Dixie and Denise Eberly. Left to cherish Johnny's memories are his wife, Wendy Flanscha of North Liberty; children, Randy (fiancee, Joclyn Bower) Flanscha and Crystal (Connor King) Flanscha; and brothers, Rick (Bonnie) Bunge of Arizona and Larry (Missy) Eberly of Cherokee. Memorials may be directed to the family in his name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019