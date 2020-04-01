|
JOHNNY JOSEPH NELSON Atkins Johnny Joseph Nelson, 75, of Atkins, Iowa, formerly of Thompson, passed peacefully March 26, 2020, at his home under hospice care surrounded by love. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Johnny was born July 17, 1944, in Charles City, Iowa, to parents, Francis Irma (Schultz) and William Edward Nelson. Johnny graduated from Immaculate Conception in Charles City, Class of 1963. Johnny worked at Oliver-White Tractor for 18 years until the plant closed. He then worked at Winnebago Industries in Forest City, Iowa, retiring in 2010. His hobbies included archery and black powder hunting (deer and bear), fishing, camping, gardening, preserving his harvest, sewing, painting, cooking and watching Westerns on TV. He collected cookbooks, anything camo, flashlights and coats. Johnny's easy smile, teasing and full belly chuckle warmed hearts of all who knew him. His favorite saying was "for a dollar and a half." Two children were born to an earlier marriage, Johnny Jr. and Renee. Johnny and Kathy (Hanson) Remington met in 1992 and married April 8, 2000. They made their home in Thompson, Iowa. They enjoyed camping, traveling, classic country, gospel and bluegrass music, going out for breakfast, attending grandkids' events and visiting friends and family. When people stopped by the house, Johnny quickly went to the kitchen preparing food, putting his homemade meals on the table for all to enjoy. In 2018, they moved to Atkins to spend more time with grandchildren, who Grandpa affectionately called his noisemakers. Declining health with hospitalizations since October 2019, Johnny made the decision to go home with hospice care, if Kathy agreed. She did. On Jan. 22, Kathy took her sweet husband home, thanking God for peaceful time. Caring for her Honey in their home was a privilege and honor. Johnny loved their Atkins home, looking out over the corn and bean fields in their backyard, watching for deer, enjoying the rabbits, squirrels and birds. Johnny and Kathy had a Christ-centered home and hearts, giving Him the glory for years spent together, grateful for His Blessings sent down daily, trusting in His plan and, by the grace of God, reunification with loved ones in Gloryland! Kathy is grateful for Johnny's compassionate care team from UnityPoint Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Please direct memorials to hospice. Survivors include his wife, Kathy; daughter, Renee Zubrod; stepson, James (Andrea) Remington; grandchildren, David and Alivia Zubrod, and Ally and Owen Remington; sister-in-law, Marie Nelson; several nephews, nieces and cousins; and family by choice: Robyn and Kevin Callanan, Phyllis Hays family, Denny Mattison and Joan Jones. Preceding Johnny in death were his parents; his twin brother at birth; siblings, Margaret (Dale) Conry, Thomas (Marie) Nelson and William Nelson; son, Johnny Joseph Nelson Jr.; Kathy's parents, Elsie (Dean) Mechem and Art (Shirley) Hanson; brother-in-law, Erick Hanson; and granddog, Archie, who lived with them.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020