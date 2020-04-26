|
JON "JONNY" B. SCRIVEN Parkersburg Jon B. "Jonny" Scriven, 55, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Jon and Mary Frances (Tilton) Scriven on April 1, 1965, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jon graduated from Linn-Mar Community School in Marion, Iowa. After his graduation, Jonny lived in Cedar Rapids, and began working for his uncle at Scriven Painting. Jonny had been married and later the couple was divorced. Jonny moved to Parkersburg and was the cook for Hwy 20 Cafe for several years. He also had cooked for the Goat's Barn in Ackley, Iowa. In his free time, Jonny enjoyed fishing. Jonny died Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, of natural causes. Jonny is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jess; and his paternal and maternal grandparents. Jonny is survived by two children, Alex and Jami; his father, Jon (friend, Rosie Buss) Scriven of Parkersburg; one brother, Chad Scriven of Tucson, Ariz.; and one sister, Dawn (Dave) Sindelar of Marion, Iowa. It was Jonny's wishes that he be cremated and that no services be held at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020