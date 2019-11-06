|
JON DIXON NEIGHBOR Marion Jon Dixon Neighbor, 71, of Marion, died suddenly Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Linda; a daughter, Julie (Jim) Miller of Latham, Ill.; a son, Dixon (Deb) of Marion; sister, Patricia (John) Betterton of Shellsburg; and brother, Richard (Maryann) of Bloomington, Minn. He also is survived by his cherished grandchildren, Hunter Miller and Dylan and Dawson Neighbor. Jon was preceded in death by his parents. Jon was born on Aug. 15, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Charles and Betty (Willer) Neighbor. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1966. He married Linda Nelson on July 29, 1967, in Marshalltown. Jon had many loves in his life his beautiful wife, baseball, hunting, fishing, the drum corp and entertaining his three very active grandsons. His love for music led him to the Cedar Rapids Cadets Color Guard from 1963 to 1964. In 1965, he joined the Cedar Rapids Grenadiers Drum Corp, where he excelled as a snare drummer, a drum instructor and a writer of drum music. He was admired by drum corp friends from across the Midwest. His passion for the outdoors and hunting was evident. One particular hunt sent Jon to the local hospital for multiple stitches after a tom turkey decided to fight back and lacerate his hand. That particular turkey now sits proudly mounted in his living room. Jon worked at Northwestern Bell in a variety of capacities and retired from Qwest after 37 years of service. He later worked at Frank Magid and Associates for 13 years. Jon was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and a friend to all. He will be greatly missed. A memorial fund has been established in Jon's name.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019