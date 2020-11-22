1/1
Jon Edward Alberts
JON EDWARD ALBERTS Cedar Rapids Jon Edward Alberts, 63, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home. Private services will be held. Burial with military honors will be at Lenox Cemetery, rural Norway, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. Jon was born Dec. 10, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Edward and Virginia (Uthoff) Alberts. He attended St. Ludmila grade school and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1976. Jon served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977-1980. He worked for Farmstead, Union Pacific Railroad, Storm Steel, Yellow Cab, All Glass and Clark Station. Jon was a loving father that enjoyed outdoor activities with his children including hunting, fishing and trapping. He leaves behind his mother, Virginia Roths; three of his five children, James Alberts (Tracy), Nick Alberts (Lauren) and Elizabeth Alberts; seven grandchildren, Abigail, Sarah, Emma and Brennan, and Betty Jo, Bailey and Ruger; four siblings, Mark (Nancy) Alberts, Susan Riveira, Mary (Sean) Williams and Joseph Alberts (Alice); and his best life-long friend, Bill (Colleen) Lorimer; as well as many other dearly loved extended relatives. He was preceded in death by two children, infant twins, Sarah Ellen and Matthew David; his father, Edward Leo Alberts; infant elder brother, Bruce Edward; and many other beloved extended family members. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Jon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 22, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
