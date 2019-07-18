JON L. WILEY Cedar Rapids Jon L. Wiley, 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went quietly and peacefully to join his Lord's choir of angels on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, surrounded by family and friends. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Marion, conducted by the Rev. Barb Furman. Jon was born Feb. 2, 1947, in Emporia, Kan., the son of Ira and Edith (Rodgers) Wiley. Following high school, he attended Wichita State University and later graduated from the University of Houston. On June 4, 1966, in Emporia, Kan., Jon was united in marriage to Linda Atchison. He was a manufacturer's representative of Avionics Test Equipment and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion, Bible Study Fellowship and the Elmcrest Country Club. Jon was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Cedar Rapids; his children, Mark (Mary) Wiley of St. Louis, Mo., and Misty Wiley of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Randy and Raven Wiley and Allie, Sammie and Zach Mersch; siblings, David (Mary) Wiley of Houston, Sam (Susan) Wiley of Houston, Tom (Lisa) Wiley of Topeka, Kan., and Ruth Wiley-Solon of Park City, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews. Jon was preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter, JoniLin. Memorials in Jon's memory may be directed to Gospel Mission in care of Barb Furman, , in Iowa City or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Jon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 18, 2019