JON PATRICK MCVAY Mount Vernon Jon Patrick McVay, 82, of Mount Vernon, died at home on June 27, 2019. Funeral service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. before the service. Surviving are his wife, Bonnie; children, Dana and Chris (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Caitlin, Sydney, Jacob and Madison. Jon Patrick was born at home on April 1, 1937, in Northfield, Minn., the son of Hugh Vallely and Gertrude Roselle (Telle) McVay. After high school graduation, he served his country from 1956 to 1960 in the U.S. Air Force. Jon married Bonnie Jeanne (Lindquist) in Faribault, Minn., on Dec. 17, 1966. They raised a wonderful, fun-loving family together, moving to Iowa in 1967 and to Mount Vernon in 1977. His love of sports led him to play in seven world championship slo-pitch softball tournaments, winning twice. Jon also was the hockey goalie on a Minneapolis recreational team. His work was in hydraulic sales for Sunsource Industries, but his passion was as an avid birdwatcher and outdoorsman. Jon loved model aircraft. He served as the contest director for the Academy of Model Aeronautics. Through his indoor flying club, Jon raised thousands of dollars for the Mount Vernon Booster Club over the last 10 years. He also sang barbershop with the Cedar Rapids Harmony Hawks. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Val McVay Steinke, Bill McVay and Jim McVay. Memorials may be directed to the Mount Vernon Booster Club. Please share your support and memories with Jon's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019