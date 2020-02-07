Home

Jon "Big Jon" Platz

JON "BIG JON" PLATZ Waterloo Jon "Big Jon" Platz, 76, of Waterloo, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, to Robert and Dorothy Platz. Big Jon attended Belle Plaine High School and went to trade school to become a diesel mechanic. On Feb. 11, 1977, he and Linda Carter united in marriage. Big Jon worked for Altorfer Machinery Co. as a Caterpillar resident field service mechanic for 42 years, until retiring Jan. 1, 2006. Jon was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert; and a great-niece, Madison Platz. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda; a daughter, Shelley (John) Schuelka of Burlington; a son, Wesley (Shelly) Platz of Waterloo; a nephew, Travas Platz of Cumming, Ga.; two great-nephews, Hunter Platz and Parker Platz of Cumming, Ga.; and four grandchildren, John Henry Schuelka IV of Burlington, Robert Schuelka of Burlington, Tucker Platz of Waterloo and Amelia Platz of Waterloo. A service will be held at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with visitation an hour prior. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
