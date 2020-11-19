1/
Jon "Jack" Smith
JON E. "JACK" SMITH Cedar Rapids Jon E. "Jack" Smith, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Keystone Cedars in Cedar Rapids. His body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Per Jack's request, no services will be held. The University of Iowa's spring memorial service will honor Jack. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Jack was born July 3, 1925, in Marion, Iowa, the son of Edward and Althear (Dumbolton) Smith. He graduated from Marion High School and went on to receive his degree at the University of Iowa. Jack served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946, during World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Jack met the love of his life, Jean Mathews, on a blind date. They were married on Feb. 5, 1949, in Iowa City. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2016. Jack worked as a machinist at Collins Radio for 35 years. Jack and Jean ran with good friends almost every summer weekend for 15 years. They were very active and loved to ride bikes, counting two marathons and at least six RAGBRAIs in that time. They also joined a fun bike club that still meets for coffee five days a week. Jack was an avid golfer and liked to travel, traveling south in the winter. He especially loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jack is survived by his son, Lewis "Skip" (Debra) Smith of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandson, Nathan Smith of Iowa City; and brother, Jeri Smith of Marion. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Please share a memory of Jack at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
