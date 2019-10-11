Home

JONATHAN JAMES HIRSCH Iowa City Jonathan James Hirsch, 39, of Iowa City, formerly of Los Angeles, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. There will be a memorial gathering to remember and celebrate Jonathan's life on Oct. 16, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be at the North Ridge Pavilion at North Ridge Park, 2250 Holiday Rd., Coralville, Iowa. This will be an informal gathering with sharing, food, photos, memories and support. All who knew Jonathan are welcome, children included. Paternal survivors are his father, Steve Hirsch; uncles, Tom (Linda) Hirsch and Chuck (Sue) Hirsch; stepuncles, Steve Woolridge, Neil Woolridge and Jeff Woolridge; and cousins, Blake Hirsch, Lindsay Hirsch and Nealy Woolridge. Maternal survivors are his mother and stepfather, Karen and Bruce Ferguson; aunts, Janie McNamara (John) and Debra Graham (Ian); uncle, Ken Williams (Theris); and cousins, Bill (Carolina) Scott, Andy Scott, Michael (Maysam) Williams, Kim (Aaron) Williams and Nick Williams. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dr. Norton Hirsch; stepgrandmother, Marilyn Hirsch; paternal grandmother, Jeanne Hirsch; and maternal grandparents, Wilton and Marguerite Williams. Jonathan was born in Iowa City on Nov. 2, 1979. He attended West High, Iowa City, and graduated from Solon High School in 1997. He attended the University of Iowa. Jonathan lived and worked in Los Angeles for the last 11 years. He was a member of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 33 and 44. He worked as propmaker, set dresser, grip, electric, lighting and carpenter in the film and television industry. He was staying with his mother and stepfather when he unexpectedly died at their home. His father, mother and stepfather all live in Iowa City.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
