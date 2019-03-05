JONI LYNN MUSEL Cedar Rapids Joni Lynn Musel, 51, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital-Quad Cities in Davenport. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at All Saints Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour before, beginning at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Joni was born Feb. 28, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Emanuel and Arlene (Van Leare) Musel. She was employed at Hy-Vee and Erskine Elementary School as a crossing guard for 20 years. Joni was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gene Musel. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed All Saints Catholic Church. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left to the Musel family by visiting www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary