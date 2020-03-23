|
|
JORDAN DRIVER HAYNES Cedar Rapids Jordan Driver Haynes, 27, of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Survivors include his mother, Jackie Driver, and sister, Rosie "Keith" Koullapi, both of Cedar Rapids; aunts and uncles, Joe (Desiree) Driver of Texas, Kathy (Michael) Cole of Cedar Rapids, Rosalyn Driver of Chicago, Donald (LaDonna) Driver of Chicago and Ronald (LaTonya) Driver of Bolingbrook, Ill.; and his God-family, Sam and Linda Black, Megan Black, Sarah Black and Heather Black (Devin Weech). He also leaves behind many siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins on his father's side of the family; his puppy, Bear; and pet snake, Johnny Cochrane. Jordan was born Jan. 8, 1993, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Cornelius Haynes and Jacqueline Driver. He graduated from Prairie High School in 2011, and attended culinary school at Kirkwood Community College. Jordan was very proud of the internship he earned at Walt Disney World in Orlando in 2012. For the last two years, Jordan worked as a machinist at General Mills, where he was a reliable and valued employee who was deeply appreciated by his coworkers. He will be remembered as a kind and generous young man with a delightful grin and a sly sense of humor. Jordan excelled at making himself laugh and in turn, everyone around him. He worked hard for his independence and stability, and was a source of comfort and support to his family and loved ones. Jordan loved to cook and was looking forward to showing off his new grill. He was a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation, fishing with his Godfather, and of course, he loved cars. Jordan was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Joe and Rosetta Driver and Nathaniel and Gertrude Haynes. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your love and support with Jordan's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020