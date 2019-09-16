|
|
JORDONA "JODY" SLOAN Marion Jordona "Jody" Sloan, of Marion, went home to be with Jesus on Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 49, after her third courageous battle with cancer. During each of these battles, Jody trusted in God's plan. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Marion Methodist Church, located at 5050 REC Dr., Marion, with Pastor Matt Proctor officiating. Committal services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Jody is survived and deeply loved by her husband, David Sloan; children, Ryan, Stacey, Dawn, Zachary and Matthew Sloan; parents, George and Judy Bushlack of Marion; siblings, Jeremy (Loretta) Bushlack of Central City, Johanna (Bryan) Fentress of Marion, Johnse (Lauren) Bushlack of Cedar Rapids and Josiah (Betsy) Bushlack of Marion; sister-in-law, Michelle (Troy) Meisner of Braselton, Ga.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen and Sarah Sloan of Buford, Ga.; and nieces and nephews, Jake, Marissa, Elizabeth, Emily, Alex and Thomas Bushlack, Brianna, Kylee and Mady Fentress, Micah and Jacey Bushlack, and Syler, Eli and Jonah Bushlack. She will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins, especially her Auntie, Jo Gracie, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norbert and Victoria Bushlack and Carl and Evalonne Johnson; nephews, Max Bushlack and Samuel Bushlack; and uncle, Roger Kramer. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorials be directed to the Jody Sloan Benefit Fund at Green State Credit Union. Please share a memory of Jody at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019