JOSEPH A. FENCL Solon Joseph A. Fencl, 78, of Solon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, 100 South Cedar St. Inurnment will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Chapel. Joseph was born on Feb. 9, 1941, in Solon on the family farm, the son of Joseph and Mary (Novak) Fencl. He attended school at Stone Academy north of Solon, Pleasant Hill by Ivanhoe, then Solon High School. He married Bonnie Harris on May 2, 1964, and were later divorced. Joe started working at Steel Products and then Cherry-Burrell in Cedar Rapids. He started farming with his brother Jim in 1978 and also worked at Kingery and Sons in Solon until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church near Ely. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and had a love for racing. He loved spending time at his grandchildren's events, his nightly routines with his dogs, Alex and Abby, playing euchre with his favorite partner, fiancee Kathy. Joseph is survived by his four children, Mark (Melissa), Peggy Stratton, Connie Fencl and Jody (Katie); 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; fiancee, Kathy and her children, Gary, Crystal and Matt; and nine grandchildren; brother, Jim; and one niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin children, Christine and Christopher Fencl; daughter, Carolyn Beard; sister-in-law, Jane Fencl; and his dog, Alex. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019