JOSEPH A. (HERNANDEZ) HONN Cedar Rapids Joseph "Joe" Honn, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1970, in Waukegan, Ill. Joe graduated from Jefferson High School in 1989. He was employed with G.E./Wells Fargo for 16 years. His greatest passion was being a volunteer firefighter with the Ely Fire Department for 16 years. He also enjoyed being a fire instructor for Kirkwood. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dogs. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. Joe is survived by his wife of 20 years, Stephanie (Forest) Honn; son, Jordan; daughters, Sydney Honn and Kali (Austin) Reiman; and grandchildren, Jonah, Oliver and Jackson; parents, Sharon and Rodger Honn and Jose and Pearl Hernandez; mother- and father-in-law, Deb and Al Forest; siblings, Tabitha (Brian) Roman and Chelsea (Dan) Reisner; stepsister, Debbie Honn; stepbrother, Kevin (Kim) Honn; sisters, Mariza and April; and brothers, Jose Angel, Flavio Noe and Angel Rene Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his stepsister, Kathy Miller; stepbrother, Steve Honn; and maternal grandparents. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date that will be posted as a public event on Facebook. Condolences can be sent to the family at 727 Third Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019