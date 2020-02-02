Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kolter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Kolter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Kolter Obituary
JOSEPH A. KOLTER Cedar Rapids Joseph A. Kolter, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died at his home Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. In accordance with his wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Joseph is survived by his wife, Beulah "Arlene"; his dog, Earl; sisters, Chris and Bev; and stepchildren, Pam, Rhonda, Todd, Lisa, Debra, Tracy, Cindy and Danny. Joseph was born April 16, 1943, in Winona, Minn. He retired from HACAP as an inspector. Joseph was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman and waterfowl enthusiast and was well-known in the hunting community for his custom-made "J.A. Kolter Calls." Condolences may be sent to his wife, Beulah "Arlene" Kolter, c/o The Views of Marion.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -