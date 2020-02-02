|
|
JOSEPH A. KOLTER Cedar Rapids Joseph A. Kolter, 76, of Cedar Rapids, died at his home Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. In accordance with his wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Joseph is survived by his wife, Beulah "Arlene"; his dog, Earl; sisters, Chris and Bev; and stepchildren, Pam, Rhonda, Todd, Lisa, Debra, Tracy, Cindy and Danny. Joseph was born April 16, 1943, in Winona, Minn. He retired from HACAP as an inspector. Joseph was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman and waterfowl enthusiast and was well-known in the hunting community for his custom-made "J.A. Kolter Calls." Condolences may be sent to his wife, Beulah "Arlene" Kolter, c/o The Views of Marion.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020