Joseph A. Nizolek
1938 - 2020
JOSEPH A. NIZOLEK Cedar Rapids Joseph A. Nizolek, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from head injuries due to a fall. Private services were held. He was born on Jan. 9, 1938, the son of Joseph A. Sr. and Sophie Nizolek of Florida, N.Y. Studies were completed at the University of Maryland, and then medical school and an anesthesiology residence, both at the University of Iowa. Certification was received from the American College and American Board of Anesthesiology. He practiced at Mercy and St. Luke's hospitals in Cedar Rapids. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Survivors include his wife, Janet; sons, Joel (Jennifer), Jonathan (Amy Tigges); and grandson, Jacob. Preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
