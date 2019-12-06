Home

Joseph A. Young Obituary
JOSEPH A. YOUNG Cedar Rapids Joseph A. Young, 60, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Memorial services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. There will be a visitation at the Chapel of Memories Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Survivors include his wife, Tina; two daughters, Katie Young of Madison, Wis., and Sarah Young of Cedar Rapids; a niece, Thai Tomlinson of Madison; and a nephew, Adam Ellesttad of Sun Prairie, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Roxanne. Joe was born on Oct. 21, 1959, in Portage, Wis., the son of Albert and Rose Mary (Janisch) Young. He married Tina L. Gunn on Aug. 21, 1982, in Portage, Wis. Joe was an operations manager at Alliant Energy for more than 19 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and hiking. Joe and Tina traveled throughout the United States, including several trips to Hawaii and Disney World. Joe forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Young family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
