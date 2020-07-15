Joseph Ainsworth

JOSEPH CHESTER AINSWORTH Cedar Rapids Joseph Chester Ainsworth passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 104. Joe was a resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from the time of his birth to 2000. At the time of his death, he was residing in Pensacola, Fla. A memorial service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at North Stone Baptist Church in Pensacola. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Joe was born July 2, 1916, to Chester and Josephine Ainsworth in Cedar Rapids. He worked many jobs, including delivery driver for Coca-Cola, military police for the U.S. Army, fingerprint specialist in the FBI, insurance agent and furniture store owner. He served in the Army during World War II and the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of The Gideons International, having joined in November 1941. He was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church for nearly 80 years. He married Arlene on May 29, 1937. They were married for 58 years before Arlene passed away on Jan. 1, 1995. He remarried to Anne Nagi on Sept. 16, 2000. She passed away in 2011. Joe is survived by his son, Steven Ainsworth and his wife, Marty; his grandchildren, Emily Nakamura (Yoshi), Aaron Ainsworth (Candice), Heather Johnson (Kyle) and Heidi Yefremov (David); and his great-grandchildren, Miya, Tyler, Keagen, Luke, Kade, Brandon, Chandler, Chloe, Drew and Ethan. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Josephine Ainsworth; his wife, Arlene Ainsworth; and his son, Douglas Ainsworth. Memorials may be directed to The Gideons International. Please share a memory of Joe at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
