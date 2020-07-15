1/1
Joseph Ainsworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSEPH CHESTER AINSWORTH Cedar Rapids Joseph Chester Ainsworth passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 104. Joe was a resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from the time of his birth to 2000. At the time of his death, he was residing in Pensacola, Fla. A memorial service is scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at North Stone Baptist Church in Pensacola. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Joe was born July 2, 1916, to Chester and Josephine Ainsworth in Cedar Rapids. He worked many jobs, including delivery driver for Coca-Cola, military police for the U.S. Army, fingerprint specialist in the FBI, insurance agent and furniture store owner. He served in the Army during World War II and the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of The Gideons International, having joined in November 1941. He was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church for nearly 80 years. He married Arlene on May 29, 1937. They were married for 58 years before Arlene passed away on Jan. 1, 1995. He remarried to Anne Nagi on Sept. 16, 2000. She passed away in 2011. Joe is survived by his son, Steven Ainsworth and his wife, Marty; his grandchildren, Emily Nakamura (Yoshi), Aaron Ainsworth (Candice), Heather Johnson (Kyle) and Heidi Yefremov (David); and his great-grandchildren, Miya, Tyler, Keagen, Luke, Kade, Brandon, Chandler, Chloe, Drew and Ethan. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Josephine Ainsworth; his wife, Arlene Ainsworth; and his son, Douglas Ainsworth. Memorials may be directed to The Gideons International. Please share a memory of Joe at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved