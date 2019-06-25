Home

JOSEPH AXLINE JR. Manchester Joseph Axline Jr., 66, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at Siebert Park in Manchester. Burial will be at a later date. Survivors include his children, Joseph (Nichole) Axline III and Connie (Troy) Letts, all of Manchester; brothers, Terry of Hiawatha and Dale (Lana) of Lowden; sisters, Neta (John) Coonradt of Solon, Marilyn (David) Merrill of Anamosa and Pat Axline of Cedar Rapids; grandkids, Kaitylin, Miranda, Hannah and Jay Axline, Raven, Wesley and Katrina Letts, and Austin Boyd, all of Manchester; his dog, Simon; and special friend, Carma. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters. He enjoyed spending time with his dog and camping. Memorials may be directed to Joe Axline III, 404 S. Tama St., Manchester, IA 52057.
Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019
