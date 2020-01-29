Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Joseph Bena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Pep" Bena


1941 - 2020
JOSEPH L. "PEP" BENA Marion Joseph L. "Pep" Bena, 78, of Marion, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Winslow House Care Center. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Public visitation will be an hour before services. Interment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Joe was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Louie Joseph and Iva Marvel (Brown) Bena. He married Margaret Poduska on April 28, 1973, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Solon. Pep graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Class of 1959. He went on to Iowa State University and Bemidji College in Minnesota. He worked for Baumhoueffner Nursery in Cedar Rapids for seven years and later became employed with Langers Steel and Wire, where he stayed for 23 years until his retirement. He was also a lifelong farmer. Pep enjoyed spending time with his family who will miss him dearly. He spent a lot of his time outdoors working with farm animals, planting trees, gardening, hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed working on and using his John Deere B and Allis D45 tractors. Joe is survived by his wife, Margaret of Marion; and two daughters, Marjorie Bena of Marion and Jolene (Peter) Gansen of Aitkin, Minn. Joe was preceded in death by his parents In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
