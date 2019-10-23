Home

JOSEPH MICHAEL BERES North Richland Hills, Texas Joseph Michael Beres, 62, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 15, 2019, in Texas following a heart attack. Mike was born Jan. 30, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Doris (Hintz) Beres. He graduated from Springville High School, Class of 1975. He spent several years in the U.S. Army and Reserves. He was a licensed journeyman plumber and excelled as an over-the-road tanker truck driver. He was an avid NASCAR, Iowa Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys fan. On July 6, 1991, he was united in marriage to Susan Hampton. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Michele (Beres) Waggoner and Angie Hampton; son, Jamie (Jenny) Hampton; brother, James Beres; sisters, Joann (Beres) Drahozal, Jane Beres (Michael Colburn) and Laura (Jay) Saunders; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Doris; daughter, Samantha Jo Beres; brother, John Beres; and sister, Mary Warns. As per his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Lisbon, Iowa, at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
