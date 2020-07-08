1/1
Joseph "Joe" Burkle
1935 - 2020
JOSEPH "JOE" BURKLE Elberon Joseph "Joe" Burkle, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be worn while in the building. Joe was born July 6, 1935, in Arlington, Iowa, the son of Irvin and Josephine (Westemier) Burkle. Joe served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. On July 12, 1957, he was united in marriage to Gloria Nebendahl in Los Angeles, Calif. Joe was a machinist and calibration inspector at Rockwell-Goss for more than 30 years. Following his retirement, he continued to calibrate gauges for a number of companies. He was a member of the James R. Kalina American Legion Post No. 226 of Elberon and the Machinists Union. Joe was an avid reader and loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. He and Gloria attended Iowa Hawkeyes football games in Iowa City for many years. He loved the water, especially boating and swimming. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Gloria; his children, Julie Muller of Cedar Rapids, Chris Burkle of Williamsburg, Wendy (Jeff) Cooper of Pleasant Hill, Mo., and Kori (Lee) Cusick of North Liberty; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Brent) Hood, Chelsea Cooper, Alex Cooper, Lucas Burkle, Casey (Emily) Burkle, Maria Burkle, Zach Cusick, Ben Cusick and Will Cusick; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Lee (Karen) Burkle of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Joyce Jasper of Phoenix, Ariz., and Phyllis Gensemer of Dixon, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Lance Muller; grandson, Joey Cusick; sister, LaVonne Tegeler; and three brothers, Donald, Dennis and Gary Burkle. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
