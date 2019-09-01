|
|
JOSEPH CASEY SQUIRE KETCHAM Central City He was a man who believed God for big things but in the end, God said, "Come home." Joseph Casey Squire Ketcham, 64, was born in Anamosa, Iowa, on Feb. 20, 1955, into the home of John and Pat Ketcham. He and his siblings, Michael, Melissa, John, Laurie and Linea (Ayesha), were raised with patience and love. He leaves behind his wife, Terri, three stepchildren, six children, 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joanna; and brother, John. Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at New City Church, 5335 Midway Dr. NW, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 9 a.m. before the service. Memorials may be directed to Terri Ketcham.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019