JOSEPH "JOE" SHELLY DEWEES Cedar Rapids Joseph "Joe" Shelly DeWees was born Feb. 25, 1949, to Sheldon Austin and Hazel Adel DeWees of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He worked for Square D Corp. and resided in Cedar Rapids for most of his adult life. He died at home on March 6, 2019, in McKinney, Texas. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, David (Yael) and grandson, Nathaniel DeWees, of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Mishelle DeWees of San Antonio, Texas; and sister, Nancy DeWees (Tom Chancellor and his mother, Jean) of Fort Worth, Texas. Joe was easygoing and found most of life enjoyable. He loved his job, fishing, camping, steam engines, traveling, playing cards, blues/rock 'n' roll music, and spending time with close friends and family. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Joe DeWees might consider the Midwest Old Threshers' Reunion, 405 East Threshers Road, Mount Pleasant, IA 52641,
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019