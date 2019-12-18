|
JOSEPH EMMET DOUGHERTY Elkader Joseph Emmet Dougherty, 87, shed his earthly shoes and entered the house of his Creator on Dec. 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader with the Rev. John Haugen as Celebrant. A private ceremony for family will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. There will not be any visitation before services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019