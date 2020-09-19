1/1
Joseph F. "Joe" Roe
JOSEPH F. "JOE" ROE Coralville Joseph F. "Joe" Roe, 74, of Coralville, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A time of visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with an Eagles Memorial Service to be held at 5:30 p.m. Following visitation, everyone is invited to the Eagles Lodge in Iowa City for a time of refreshments and sharing of memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joe's memory to F.O.E. 695 (Eagles Lodge). To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020
Sorry to see that Joe has passed. Joe was one of the good one. Went to school with Joe.
Mary (Zabloudil) Reese
Mary Reese
Classmate
September 18, 2020
