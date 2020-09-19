JOSEPH F. "JOE" ROE Coralville Joseph F. "Joe" Roe, 74, of Coralville, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A time of visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with an Eagles Memorial Service to be held at 5:30 p.m. Following visitation, everyone is invited to the Eagles Lodge in Iowa City for a time of refreshments and sharing of memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joe's memory to F.O.E. 695 (Eagles Lodge). To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition.