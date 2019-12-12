|
|
JOSEPH H. BAKER JR. Cedar Rapids Joseph H. Baker Jr., 60, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Kirkwood Estates Rec Center, 615 Miller Ave. Dr. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404, officiated by Fred Lehman. Joe was born Oct. 2, 1959, to Joseph and Joyce Baker of Cedar Rapids. Joe graduated from Prairie High School, Class of 1978. Joe worked throughout his life, but that's not what made Joe, Joe. Joe marched to his own drum, even through his passing. He had a zest for enjoying life, spending time with Brice, Paula and family members. Joe always tried his best to brighten people with a smile. He is survived by girlfriend, Paula Beltz; son, Brice Baker; brothers, Bob Baker and Jim Baker; and sisters, Wanda Kitzki, Teresa Dolinski, Tammy Orr and Peggy Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Baker Sr. and Joyce Baker; brother-in-law, Paul Kitzki; nephew, Tim Baker; and niece, Vikki Baker. Please direct any donations to Brice Baker.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019