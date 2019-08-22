Home

Schluter - Balik Funeral Home - Decorah
604 South Avenue
Decorah, IA 52101
(563) 382-8651
Joseph "Joe" Hemesath

Joseph "Joe" Hemesath Obituary
JOSEPH "JOE" HEMESATH Decorah Joseph "Joe" Hemesath, 86, of Decorah, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home in Decorah surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah, with the Rev. Donald Hertges presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah and also after 10 a.m. at the church on Friday morning. Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice; and five children, Mary (Ed) Payne, Decorah, Iowa, Jolene (John) Frankhouse, Marion, Iowa, Keith (Linda) Hemesath, Decorah, Iowa, Martha (Bob) Kane, Decorah, Iowa, and Brad (Trisha) Hemesath, Charles City, Iowa; 16 grandchildren: Whitney (Kenny) Lents, Ross (Anna) Payne, Mariah (Morgan) McCabe, Andrew (Sylvia Lei) Frankhouse, Tyler (friend Gillian Randall) Frankhouse, Mitchel (BreAnn) Hemesath, Adam (Hannah) Hemesath, Ryan Hemesath, Kilah (Joel) Watson, Garret (friend Hannah Klotzbach) Hemesath, Lucas, Kyle and Anna Kane and Cade, Cael and Elayna Hemesath; seven great-grandchildren, Aiden and Audrey Hemesath, Alexis and Natalie Hemesath, Keaton Lents and Sidney McCabe and Jackson Payne; two sisters, Rosemary (Grady) Whitehorne, Richmond, Va., Eleanor Spielbauer, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two brothers, Norbert (Suzanne) Hemesath, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Fred (Frances) Hemesath, Ossian, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Frances Syverson, Decorah, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
