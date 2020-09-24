JOSEPH JAMES GUDENKAUF New Vienna Joseph James Gudenkauf, 39, of New Vienna and formerly of West Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home before funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa, with burial in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
.