1/1
Joseph James Gudenkauf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSEPH JAMES GUDENKAUF New Vienna Joseph James Gudenkauf, 39, of New Vienna and formerly of West Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home before funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa, with burial in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
750 12Th Ave Sw
Dyersville, IA 52040
563-875-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kramer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved