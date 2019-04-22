Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Kapler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Kapler Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers JOSEPH EDWARD KAPLER SR. Dubuque Dr. Joseph Edward Kapler Sr., 95, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, with family. Dr. Kapler was born on March 13, 1924, in Cresco, Iowa, the son of Albert and Mary (Drilling) Kapler. As a young man, he worked on the family farm and became a skilled farmer. On his 18th birthday, the U.S. Selective Service assigned him to work for two years on another farm in order to maintain wartime food production. He then attended Loras College and received a Bachelor of Science degree (1948). He later obtained a Master of Science from Marquette University (1953) and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin (1958) and returned to Loras to rejoin the faculty. He married Helen Bamrick of Rockwell, Iowa, in 1959 and raised their family at their home in Asbury, Iowa. He retired in 1989 after 37 years of teaching in the Loras College biology department. During his tenure, Dr. Kapler was highly involved in many professional organizations and committees focusing on the areas of phenology (the study of plant and animal life cycles) and entomology (the study of insects). He participated in the national research effort to stop the progression of Dutch elm disease in the 1960s and worked for years trying to save the majestic elm trees along Dubuque's Rhomberg Avenue. He received the Loras College Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2005 and was a professor emeritus. Besides teaching, Dr. Kapler was highly involved with multiple wildlife and conservation organizations, including the Dubuque County Conservation Society. In 1976 he was named Dubuque County Conservationist of the Year. He was an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church, serving a term on the Parish Council and a term on the Asbury Planning and Zoning Commission. In 1967 Joe Sr. and Helen purchased woodland in Jones County, which became over the years a living laboratory for tree and habitat restoration, home to large family gardens and a recreational getaway appreciated and enjoyed by generations of family and friends. Dr. Kapler is survived by his children and their spouses, David and Jennifer (Nicks), Mark and Tracie (Lenz), Mary Kapler and Shawn Blythe, and Joe Jr. and Erin Hoag; nine grandchildren, Zach, Alex and Emma Kapler, Christopher, Jack, Sam and Martin Blythe, and Kasey and Kylie Kapler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Helen; beloved dog, Bear; siblings, Clara, Victor, Rita and Vitalis Kapler; and in-laws, Martin Bamrick, Jack Bamrick, Jim Nowell and Sharon Bamrick. His children would like to thank those who helped Joe live healthy and comfortably the past few years; Alex, Kim and the entire Grand Meadows staff for the care given to their father; Hospice of Dubuque; especially his nurse, Janette; and Dr. Mark Runde and the staff at Medical Associates. Visitation will be today, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. with wake service following at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home in Dubuque. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection; burial to follow immediately at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dr. Kapler's name. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries