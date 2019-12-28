Home

Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
(563) 923-3495
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:45 PM
Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Earlville, IA
View Map
JOSEPH KONZEN Earlville Joseph Konzen, 93, of Earlville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. A parish vigil service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Following the vigil service, the family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Earlville. He is survived by his son, Chris Konzen of Earlville; brother, Richard Konzen of Bryan, Texas; sisters, Alice Tauke of Dyersville, and Marie O'Neill of Algonquin, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; four brothers, Edward, Elmer, William and Lawrence; and three sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Konzen, Kay Wood and Jane Woods. Please share a memory of Joe at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -