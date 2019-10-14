Home

JOSEPH L. EHRENBERGER Cedar Rapids Joseph L. Ehrenberger, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with the Rev. Chris Podhajsky officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his siblings, Agnes Carver of Janesville, Wis., Millie Mamet of Playa Vista, Calif., Elsie (Tom) Dircks of Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Evelyn Ehrenberger of Cedar Rapids; also surviving are many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes (Babak) Ehrenberger. Joseph Leo Ehrenberger was born May 17, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Washington High School in 1965. Joe worked for Western Union Telegraph Co. for eight years and then Iowa Manufacturing for many years. He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church where he enjoyed helping to make kolaches for the Goulash Festival. He also enjoyed trains, Chicago Cubs and March Madness basketball. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
