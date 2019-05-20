JOSEPH "JOE" LEE STRAKA Marion Joseph "Joe" Lee Straka, 77, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Per Joe's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Joe was born on Oct. 30, 1941, at the Anamosa Hospital, the son of Paul and Bernice (Taylor) Straka. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1959 to 1962. On Aug. 23, 2003, Joe was united in marriage to Joyce Marilyn Fisk Long. He was a "Joe of all trades" and a good storyteller. His go-to saying was, "That's my story and I'm sticking to it." He worked at many places over his lifetime. Joe was a paperboy, farmer, auctioneer, broadcaster and activity director. He worked for Square "D", Goss Graphics, Target and Hobby Lobby. Joe also officiated three weddings. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, model trains and playing cards. Joe loved all pets, except snakes. Joe is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Joyce Straka of Marion; daughters, Retha Straka of Marion, Renae Heims of Marion and Rhonda Jefferson of Springfield, Va.; stepdaughter, Lisa (Albert) Rush of Kannapolis, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Alec, Lauren, Landon, McKinsey, Courtney (Garrett), Lindsey and Jasmin; four great-grandchildren, Lennox, Ronin, Kane and Taryn; one sister, Darlene (Larry) Lerch of Marion; two brothers, Clyde Straka of Cedar Rapids and Don (Judy) Straka of Dorchester, Iowa; nephews, Andrew and Tim Lerch; and his pets, "Cali," his cat and "Buddy," his bird. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Bernice Straka; sister, Vera; and many aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's memory may be directed to Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St., Monticello, IA 52310, , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Please share a memory of Joe at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019