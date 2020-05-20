|
JOSEPH DANIEL "DAN" LONG Hopkinsville, Ky. Joseph Daniel "Dan" Long, 80, Hopkinsville, Ky., died at 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living, Hopkinsville. Per his request, Dan was cremated and will be interred at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville. The family will have private services at a later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. A native of Christian County, Ky., he was born July 29, 1939, the son of the late Birch Clarence Long Jr. and Agnes Faye Green Long. Dan was a 1957 graduate of Hopkinsville High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn. After serving two years in the U.S. Navy, he returned to college and earned his master's from Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Ky. In 1970, Dan accepted a teaching position with the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, school district. He taught social studies at Washington and Kennedy high schools in Cedar Rapids. He retired after 32 years of teaching. Dan decided to retire in Berea, Ky., a small college town best known for its art and crafts festivals. Berea is also located close to nearby Eastern University in Richmond, and the University of Kentucky in Lexington, where he could enjoy the cultural, academic and entertainment offerings of the larger cities. After his health started declining, Dan returned to Hopkinsville and made his home at Morningside of Hopkinsville, a retirement and assisted living community. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Hopkinsville. He is survived by his sister, Linda (J.E.) Edwards, Hopkinsville; his aunt, Nell Green, Hopkinsville; his nephew and nieces; and great-nephews and nieces of Hopkinsville.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020