1/1
Joseph Neptin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSEPH JACOB NEPTIN Marengo Joseph Jacob Neptin was born March 23, 1984, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Lyle and Cherylann Stewart and Phillip Neptin. Joe passed Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 36 from an aortic embolism. Joe and Bayli Chapman were the proud parents of two beautiful girls, Cora Rae, 4, and Clara Elizabeth, 2. Joe attended Southeast Warren through eighth grade and was a 2002 graduate from Iowa Valley High School in Marengo. He was a larger than life personality who would help anyone in need and was always the first to try and "fix" things. His smile could light up a room and his hugs were some of the best. Throughout his life, Joe always made family the center of his world. Family extended far and wide in all walks of life. He knew no strangers. He was "Uncle Joe" to all the kids. Joe was patriotic, and an accomplished horseman, mechanic, painter, power washer and Youtube certified aficionado. His passions were music, technology, politics, storm tracking (chasing), cooking, coffee, fishing, guns, Tannerite and life in general. He was a movie buff and jokester. He is survived by his parents; daughters, Cora and Clara of Springville; siblings, Lauren Kay (Andrew) Coburn of Iowa City, Zachary (Harley) Stewart of Marengo and James Stewart (Miranda Dicus) of Blairstown; nieces and nephews, Avery and Liam Coburn, Elijah and Sibyl Stewart; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for his daughters, Cora and Clara. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are payable to the Joseph Neptin memorial fund, in care of Powell Funeral Homes, 407 N. Highland, P.O. Box 269, Williamsburg, IA 52361, or Venmo @Lyle-Stewart-8.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved