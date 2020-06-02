JOSEPH B. PETERSON Harpers Ferry Joseph B. Peterson, 77, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, passed away May 26, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa. A private graveside service will be held at the Wyoming Cemetery. A Celebration of Joseph's Life will be held at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services of Wyoming is caring for the family. Joseph Burton was born May 11, 1943, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Henry and Leila (Kaufman) Petersen. He graduated from Wyoming High School in 1966 and attended barbers school. After barber school, Joseph served in the U.S. Air Force. Joseph worked for Wilsons Foods and went on to work at Stickles as a foreman. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post No. 722. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. Those left to cherish his memories are his significant other of more than 20 years, Clare "Mutz" Coder; four children, Susan (Bill) Peterson of Arlington, Shane Peterson of Cedar Rapids, Sonda Kelchen of Monticello and Joe Peterson of Anamosa, 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Hodgson of Dixon, Ill.; brothers, David Petersen of Texas, Dan (Virg) Petersen of Manchester and Eric Petersen of Monticello, Paul Petersen of Idaho; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Scott. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 2, 2020.