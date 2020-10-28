JOSEPH ALLEN "MARIO" PROCTOR Marion Joseph Allen "Mario" Proctor, 37, of Marion, formerly of Ottumwa, died at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 3, 1983, in Ottumwa to Verlin and Barbara Allen Proctor. A 2001 graduate of Ottumwa High School, he attended Indian Hills Community College. He started working for Long John Silvers in Ottumwa while in high school and currently was general manager of Long John Silvers in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed RC racing through Hobby Town, being outside, listening to podcasts, playing video games and anything Star Wars. Surviving are his parents, Barbara and Verlin Proctor of Ottumwa; a brother, Marc (Amber) Proctor of Fremont; two sisters, Jenni Proctor (DJ Hicks) of Marion and Eli (Karsten) Reynolds of Ottumwa; three nephews, Adam (Emily) Proctor, Clancy Proctor and Emil Proctor; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Tiyanna Taylor of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Emil and Hazel Allen and Lafe and Doris Proctor. His body has been cremated. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, with his family present to greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Friends Cemetery in New Sharon at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Critter Crusaders in Cedar Rapids.



