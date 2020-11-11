1/1
Joseph R. Kluesner
JOSEPH R. KLUESNER New Vienna Joseph R. Kluesner, 64, of New Vienna, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 2 p.m. Services will be livestreamed via Kramer Funeral Home on Facebook. Joe was born July 21, 1956, son of Francis and Mary Jane (Pins) Kluesner. He graduated from Beckman High School in 1974 and returned to farming with his brother. He married his Susan Hermsen on June 25, 1988, in New Vienna. There they raised their four children. Survivors include his wife, Sue; four children, Kevin of Garnavillo, Molly of Columbus, Ohio, Mary (Kirby Kendrick) of Edgewood and Daniel Kluesner (Holly Offerman) at home; his mother, Mary Jane Kluesner of Dyersville; father-in-law, Virgil Hermsen of New Vienna; siblings, Richard (Ann) Kluesner of Edgewood, John (Cindy) Kluesner of Delhi, Julie (Tom) Vonderhaar of Luxemburg, Barbara (Tom) Campbell of Cedar Rapids and Steve Kluesner of Dyersville; in-laws, Teresa Hermsen of Belle Plaine, Debra (Gary) Osterhaus of Petersburg, Patrick (Kim) Hermsen of New Vienna, Mike (Tiffany) Hermsen of Oakland Park, Mo., and Sara (Gary) Goedken of Worthington; a special cousin, Patty Reardon; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Hermsen; a brother-in-law, Robert Hermsen; and nephew and niece, Greg and Abby Osterhaus. Memorials are preferred and cards may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, IA 52040. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
750 12Th Ave Sw
Dyersville, IA 52040
563-875-7121
