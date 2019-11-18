Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
The Mission Church
Urbandale, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
The Mission Church
Urbandale, IA
Joseph Richard Karge Jr.


1957 - 2019
JOSEPH RICHARD KARGE JR. Dallas Center Joseph Richard Karge Jr., 62, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2019. Visitation will be held at noon with the memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Mission Church in Urbandale, Iowa. Private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family, for a cause to be determined later. For additional obituary information and online condolences, please visit wwwilescares.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019
