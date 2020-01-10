|
|
JOSEPH ROBERT DENEMARK Monticello Joseph Robert Denemark of Monticello passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Joe requested to be cremated. There will be no visitation or services, per Joe's requests. A private service is planned for a later date. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Denemark; sons, Joe (Terra), Terry (Tammy) and Brian (Bridgett); and grandchildren, Lauren, Steve, Leah, McKenna, Will, Allie, Peyton, Brian, Jacob and Bradley. In lieu of flowers, per Joe's request, send any donations to the University of Iowa Stead Children's Hospital.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020