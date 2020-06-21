JOSEPH SHAULL COLLINS Cedar Rapids Joseph Shaull Collins, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, June 15, 2020. Survivors include his daughter, Pam Rule; son, Tim Collins (partner Paul Johnson); granddaughter, Brooke Montour; great-grandchildren, Brinley Montour and Alexander Erickson; godson, Adam Pena; and special family friend, Andrea Williams, He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Collins; mother, Elizabeth Carson; and son, Michael Collins. Joseph retired at the age of 70 and moved to Minneapolis to live around family, and decided to move back to Iowa in 2014 to be around close friends. He had a lot of memorable times since then. Joseph was a resident of Cedar Rapids most of his life and he loved his family and friends with all his heart. Special thanks to Mercy dialysis care for their care of Dad. Joseph was a great Dad, brother, son and grandpa, and he will be dearly missed. We love you.



