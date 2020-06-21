Joseph Shaull Collins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSEPH SHAULL COLLINS Cedar Rapids Joseph Shaull Collins, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, June 15, 2020. Survivors include his daughter, Pam Rule; son, Tim Collins (partner Paul Johnson); granddaughter, Brooke Montour; great-grandchildren, Brinley Montour and Alexander Erickson; godson, Adam Pena; and special family friend, Andrea Williams, He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Collins; mother, Elizabeth Carson; and son, Michael Collins. Joseph retired at the age of 70 and moved to Minneapolis to live around family, and decided to move back to Iowa in 2014 to be around close friends. He had a lot of memorable times since then. Joseph was a resident of Cedar Rapids most of his life and he loved his family and friends with all his heart. Special thanks to Mercy dialysis care for their care of Dad. Joseph was a great Dad, brother, son and grandpa, and he will be dearly missed. We love you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved