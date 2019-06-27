JOSEPH VINCENT GREEN Cedar Rapids Joseph Vincent Green, "The Mean Joe Green," formerly of Cedar Rapids, died on June 25, 2019, at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio. Joseph was born to Bernard and Susanna (Dunn Kain) Green on Jan. 26, 1925, at home in Grand Mound, Iowa. He was raised in Grand Mound and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Betty Farmer Hart on Aug. 4, 1951; later, he married Joan Elliott on July 16, 1982, who predeceased him on Jan. 12, 2016. Joseph owned Green's Jewelry in Oxford Junction, Iowa, until the early '60s. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for 24 years, retiring in 1980. Many may have known him as the man who made $1 bill rings and gave them away wherever his travels took him. A lover of stories, riddles and jokes, he derived great pleasure in making people laugh and smile. Surviving are his children, Ramona Sue (Stephen) Henn, Whitehouse, Ohio, Kathleen (Michael) Green, Houston, Texas, Joseph Nystrom, Oak Harbor, Ohio, and Todd (Sara) Green, Rochester, Minn.; stepdaughters, Chris (Dennis) Glover and Coe (Dennis) Molumby; stepson, Gregory Hart; 15 grandchildren: Sarah (Michael) Gillespie, Emily (Nick) Porter, Jamie (Lisa) Green, Ericka (Robert) Hodge, David Green, Michael Green (Stephanie Chalmers Cronin), Shaun (Lori) Nystrom, Beau (Johanna) Nystrom, Ryan Nystrom, Tiffany Nystrom, Justin (Andrea) Nystrom, Jessica (Cory Bober) Nystrom, Leah Green, Troy Green and Caden Green; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace Kinney, Grand Mound and Frances Burke, DeWitt and Sister Ida Mae Green OSF, Tinley Park, Ill.; brother, Frank Green, Fort Myers, Fla.; and in-laws, Arlene Green, Monica Green, Janice (Bob) Carson and John (Cheryl) Elliott. In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Joan; son, Bernard W. Nystrom; grandson, Adam Green; brothers, Howard Green and Harold Green; half-brother, Leo Green; in-laws, Robert Burke, Clarence Kinney and Dora Green. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Schultz Funeral Home in Grand Mound. Funeral for Joe will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Saints Philip & James Catholic Church in Grand Mound. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in his name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary