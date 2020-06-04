JOSEPHINE A. SNOW Cedar Rapids Josephine A. Snow, 95, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A private burial will take place on Monday, June 8, at Linwood Cemetery. Josephine Arlene Bacon was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Osbourne, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Charlotte (Hines) Bacon. Left to cherish Josephine's memories are her daughters, Helen Armstrong and Mary (Dick) Brown; grandchildren, Jake (Amy) Brown, Jane (Michael) Wild, Rob (Judi) Armstrong and Jim (Sharriah) Armstrong; 10 great-grandchildren, Murphy, Michael, Zach, Sara, Nathan, Noah, Emma, Cooper, Charlotte and Lochlan; and two great-great-grandchildren, Molly and Charlotte (Charlie). Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Snow, whom she married at the age of 17 after one fateful date when he was home on leave from World War II; and her sisters, Dolores and Charmaine. Grandma Jo was a staple in everything family. With family at the forefront, she had a profound impact in how her family lives their lives every day and made an impact in the lives of all those she touched. Jo admirably held down the matriarch position and rounded out five generations of kin, actively engaged in all generations of her family. The rugs that were created by her loom, locally known as "Home Craft Weavers," will continue to adorn homes for years to come and were always a cherished gift. Her homemade pumpkin bars, chicken noodles and tenderloins will be missed. Her down to earth demeanor, quick wit and dry one-liners provided daily levity and her sass and determination shined through in everything she did. As strong willed as her own mother (Charlotte), Jo did not let anything get in her way of what needed to be done. Jo was practical and sensible and the impact she made on her family marks what was most important to her. Grandma Jo was an avid card player and played with the same group of women for 60 years. She was a sucker for a good garage sale and never passed up an opportunity to share her love of bargains with her family. Her door always was open to anyone in need, and even though she didn't have much to share, she freely gave of what she had. Thanks for all your support over the years. Love you, Grandma Jo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to African Women Empowered at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.