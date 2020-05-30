JOSEPHINE ABBOT SMITH CATALANO Iowa City Josephine Abbot Smith Catalano was born Dec. 9, 1926, at Jefferson Barracks, Mo., the daughter of Mary Ann Abbott and Nathan Arthur Smith. She died May 16, 2020, of natural causes. Jo graduated from Allegheny College with a bachelor's degree in speech and dramatic arts in 1948. She married Cosmo Anthony Catalano Sr., on Sept. 4, 1948, in Metuchen, N.J. After moving to Iowa City in 1966, she worked at a local radio station and at the Johnson County Extension Office. Following her retirement in 1984, she volunteered at the Iowa City Public Library, the Iowa City Hospice and Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a member of EOS. She also was a strong supporter of many performing arts organizations in Iowa City. She is survived by a daughter, Lee Arter Catalano of Portland, Ore., and a son, Cosmo Catalano Jr. (Mary Pfister) of Williamstown, Mass.; her two grandchildren, Cosmo III (Amy Grove) and Margaret Josephine; and a great-grandson, Leo Ari Catalano. She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Theresa Mary, also known as Tess. Her body has been donated to the University of Iowa Anatomy department. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Iowa City Hospice, the Cosmo and Josephine S. Catalano Fellowship Fund at the University of Iowa Foundation, or Trinity Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2020.