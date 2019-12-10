Home

Josephine Arenas Obituary
JOSEPHINE RITA CANO ARENAS Cedar Rapids Josephine Rita Cano Arenas, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Northbrook Manor in Cedar Rapids. Services will be private for the family. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services is caring for Josephine and her family. Josephine was born Oct. 26, 1927, in Beltrami, Minn., the daughter of Magdaleno and Maria Rodriquez Cano. She was reared with love and companionship by a large family consisting of five sisters and three brothers. Josephine was united in marriage to John Arenas on Aug. 29, 1959, in Iowa City. John died Jan. 9, 2014. Josephine graduated from St. Patrick's School in Iowa City and Iowa City Commercial College, where she was affiliated with Alpha Iota honorary business sorority. Josephine worked nine years at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and 13 years at United Fire & Casualty. Josephine was a passionate member of the Hawkeye Doll Club for many years. She won many ribbons at the Iowa State Fair for her dolls. In addition to making dolls, she knitted, sewed, crocheted and did various crafts. Josephine was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and attended many football and bowl games. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Survivors include two daughters, Jacalyn (Rick) Mason and Joan (Craig) Huggins; sisters, Elena Murillo, Rosemary (Edward) Gorman of Cedar Rapids and Delores Barkley of Muskogee, Okla.; brothers, Arthur Cano of Darien, Ill., Robert (Ruth) Cano of Aurora, Ill., and Vincent Cano of Des Moines; three grandchildren, Zachary, Luke and Anna; and many nieces and nephews. Josephine was preceded in death by twin infant brothers, Jose and Jesus; parents; husband; and sisters, Maria Martinez and Molly Rivera. The family extends a sincere thank you to the staff at Northbrook and UnityPoint Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Josephine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Please share your support and memories with Josephine's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
