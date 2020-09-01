JOSEPHINE BOLLWITT Monticello Josephine Bollwitt, 77, of Monticello passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Because of COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing should be observed for all attending the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello with private burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed. Josephine was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Louis and Mercedes (Lara) Valadez. She married Duaine Bollwitt on Oct. 12, 1962, in Kansas City, after meeting at a Catholic youth dance. Together they moved to Cedar Rapids for employment at Collins Radio. In 1972 they moved to Monticello, where they eventually opened their own business, JEMM Controls, from which she never retired. Her hobbies included ceramics, sewing, cooking, watching the K.C. Royals and Chiefs and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Duaine; children, Michael (Jeri) of North Liberty, Elizabeth (Jim) Bollwitt and Matthew (Wendy), both of Monticello, and John (Rebecca) of Vancouver, Canada; grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin, Anthony, Julia, Josephine and Zachary; one great-grandchild expected in December; a sister, Linda (Mark) Zimmerschied; and many extended family members in Kansas City, Oklahoma and Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Refugio Flores and Richard Valadez. Memorials are preferred to Camp Courageous in honor of her grandson, Zachary. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
