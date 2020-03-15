|
JOSEPHINE E. BARK Cedar Rapids Josephine E. Bark of Cedar Rapids passed away Feb. 20, 2020, with Ronald, her husband of 52 years, at her side. Josephine (Jo) was born May 9, 1923, to Gertrude Verderber. Josephine worked for more than 20 years as the secretary in the president's office at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. Jo and Ron were active in the Immaculate Conception Parish in Cedar Rapids and married on May 20, 1967. In the early years, Jo enjoyed horseback riding, kept her horse at Upmier Stables in Ely, Iowa, and was active in the Cedar Rapids Horsemen's Club. She met the George Barta family through this association and she was asked to be godmother to their daughter, Kristine. Ron and Jo enjoyed Christmas and Easter with the Bartas for more than 40 years. Jo and Ron traveled extensively over the years. They enjoyed many trips with Farmers State Bank Silver Society and other group travels. Jo and Ron also liked to golf; Jo even got a hole in one. Jo was involved with the Squaw Creek Women's Golf League and bowled for many years. Jo is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Bark; her goddaughter, Kristine Jones; brother-in-law, Fred Bark and his wife, Jeanne; and several nieces and nephews, Sandy (Todd) Boyer of Bettendorf, Cathy (Dan) Johnson of Mount Union, Susan (Bob) Wallet of Casa Grande, Ariz., William (Laurie) Laurie Bark of Marion, Lynette (Gary) Kerslake of Lisbon and Jonathan (Colleen) Bark of Nevada, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 375 32nd St. Dr. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020