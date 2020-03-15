Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Bark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine E. Bark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine E. Bark Obituary
JOSEPHINE E. BARK Cedar Rapids Josephine E. Bark of Cedar Rapids passed away Feb. 20, 2020, with Ronald, her husband of 52 years, at her side. Josephine (Jo) was born May 9, 1923, to Gertrude Verderber. Josephine worked for more than 20 years as the secretary in the president's office at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. Jo and Ron were active in the Immaculate Conception Parish in Cedar Rapids and married on May 20, 1967. In the early years, Jo enjoyed horseback riding, kept her horse at Upmier Stables in Ely, Iowa, and was active in the Cedar Rapids Horsemen's Club. She met the George Barta family through this association and she was asked to be godmother to their daughter, Kristine. Ron and Jo enjoyed Christmas and Easter with the Bartas for more than 40 years. Jo and Ron traveled extensively over the years. They enjoyed many trips with Farmers State Bank Silver Society and other group travels. Jo and Ron also liked to golf; Jo even got a hole in one. Jo was involved with the Squaw Creek Women's Golf League and bowled for many years. Jo is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Bark; her goddaughter, Kristine Jones; brother-in-law, Fred Bark and his wife, Jeanne; and several nieces and nephews, Sandy (Todd) Boyer of Bettendorf, Cathy (Dan) Johnson of Mount Union, Susan (Bob) Wallet of Casa Grande, Ariz., William (Laurie) Laurie Bark of Marion, Lynette (Gary) Kerslake of Lisbon and Jonathan (Colleen) Bark of Nevada, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 375 32nd St. Dr. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -